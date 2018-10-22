Capitals' Braden Holtby: Protecting net against Canucks

Holtby will get the road start versus Vancouver on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby got rocked his previous time out, as he gave up four goals on a mere 11 shots before getting the hook. The netminder allowed 3-plus goals in four of his six outings this season. Perhaps the shortened offseason is catching up to the 29-year-old, but if he continues to struggle, don't be surprised to see Pheonix Copley spell him from time to time.