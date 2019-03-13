Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pummeled by Pens

Holtby stopped 25 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins,

Pittsburgh's final tally came into an empty net. The Caps handed Holtby a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but three goals in a two-minute span right afterwards erased it and sent the 29-year-old hurtling towards his first loss in March. Holtby has been mostly solid since the All-Star break, amassing a 9-5-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .919 save percentage in his last 15 outings, and he should continue to see a heavy workload over the season's final weeks with the Caps gunning for a Metropolitan Division crown.