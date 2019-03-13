Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pummeled by Pens
Holtby stopped 25 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Penguins,
Pittsburgh's final tally came into an empty net. The Caps handed Holtby a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, but three goals in a two-minute span right afterwards erased it and sent the 29-year-old hurtling towards his first loss in March. Holtby has been mostly solid since the All-Star break, amassing a 9-5-1 record, 2.47 GAA and .919 save percentage in his last 15 outings, and he should continue to see a heavy workload over the season's final weeks with the Caps gunning for a Metropolitan Division crown.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Minding the cage Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Wards off Devils for third shutout•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In line to face New Jersey•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Grounds Flyers in Philadelphia•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Taking on Flyers•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outlasts Rangers in shootout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...