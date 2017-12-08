Capitals' Braden Holtby: Punching in for work Friday

Holtby will protect the net against the visiting Rangers on Friday, Brian McNally of NHL.com reports.

This is a marquee matchup, as Holtby (15-6-0) will be countered by venerable puck plugger Henrik Lundqvist. who's in the midst of a five-game winning streak. The Blueshirts rank sixth in scoring and also feature the league's eighth-best power play, so the 2016 Vezina Trophy winner could have his hands full in this one.