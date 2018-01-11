Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pursuing second win against Carolina in 2018

Holtby will start in goal Thursday night, fielding shots from the visiting Hurricanes, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Capitals plan on giving backup netminder Philipp Grubauer the nod against the 'Canes on the road Friday for the second leg of the back-to-back set. Holtby needs just one more win to reach 25 for the season. While he hasn't pitched a shutout, the elite goalie's starts have been relatively tidy, as there are zero overtime losses on the ledger for the 28-year-old, who defeated Carolina on the road Jan. 2, pushing away 34 of 38 shots in the process.