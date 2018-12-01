Capitals' Braden Holtby: Puts down Devils

Holtby stopped 33 of 36 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

While a couple of empty-net goals made the final score look like a laugher for the Caps, Holtby was actually instrumental in the win, making some big saves early and turning aside multiple breakaways in the second period with Washington holding only a 2-1 lead. The 29-year-old has now won five straight outings, and he wraps up November with a 6-3-1 record and a .935 save percentage through 10 games.