Capitals' Braden Holtby: Puts down Devils
Holtby stopped 33 of 36 shots in Friday's 6-3 win over the Devils.
While a couple of empty-net goals made the final score look like a laugher for the Caps, Holtby was actually instrumental in the win, making some big saves early and turning aside multiple breakaways in the second period with Washington holding only a 2-1 lead. The 29-year-old has now won five straight outings, and he wraps up November with a 6-3-1 record and a .935 save percentage through 10 games.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back from early hiccup•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Grabs win over Red Wings•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Solid track record against Wings•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Holds off Chicago's comeback bid•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...