Capitals' Braden Holtby: Questionable for Friday

Holtby's vision has not improved as much he'd like, leaving his status for Friday's game against the Islanders up in the air, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby served as the backup for Pheonix Copley on Tuesday for "precautionary reasons" after he suffered an eye injury last Saturday versus the Blue Jackets. Although he returned to practice the following day, his vision has yet to completely correct itself, leaving him as only an emergency option. If he winds up on the bench again, Copley should make another start for the Capitals. The team has yet to recall a goalie from the minors, which suggests Holtby is doing well enough to play if absolutely necessary.