Capitals' Braden Holtby: Queued up to start Wednesday
Holtby is scheduled to take on the Jets as the road starter Wednesday, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Capitals have a back-to-back set of games on the docket, with No. 2 goalie Pheonix Copley drawing Tuesday's assignment against the Wild. Holtby has gone 10-3-2 with a 2.36 GAA and .926 save percentage in 15 career appearances against the Jets, but he'll need to tread carefully in his next start, as his next challenger has scored 10 goals over the past two games.
More News
