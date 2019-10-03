Capitals' Braden Holtby: Rallies for OT win
Holtby made 20 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.
After spotting St. Louis a 2-0 lead inside the first eight minutes of the season, Holtby shut the door the rest of the way, giving Washington a chance to mount a comeback. The 30-year-old has won at least 32 games in five straight seasons, and with an unproven backup behind him in Ilya Samsonov, Holtby should get the workload necessary to make it six straight.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.