Capitals' Braden Holtby: Rallies for OT win

Holtby made 20 saves in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

After spotting St. Louis a 2-0 lead inside the first eight minutes of the season, Holtby shut the door the rest of the way, giving Washington a chance to mount a comeback. The 30-year-old has won at least 32 games in five straight seasons, and with an unproven backup behind him in Ilya Samsonov, Holtby should get the workload necessary to make it six straight.