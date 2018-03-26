Capitals' Braden Holtby: Ready to back up

Holtby (knee) is slated to serve as the No. 2 behind Philipp Grubauer against the Rangers on Monday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

As further confirmation that Holtby is at least healthy enough to man the bench, the Caps reassigned Pheonix Copley to the minors. Given how well Grubauer has been playing, there is no guarantee the veteran Holtby will defend the cage for Wednesday's clash with New York, so fantasy owners will want to closely monitor the situation.