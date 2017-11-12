Capitals' Braden Holtby: Receives Sunday's starting nod
Holtby will man the crease for Sunday's tilt against Edmonton.
Recently minted as a 200-game winner in the NHL, Holtby will be putting his 9-3-0 record on the line against a struggling Oilers squad Sunday. Just two weeks ago, Holtby defeated Edmonton by turning away 38 of the 40 shots he faced. Since that meeting, Holtby has won each of his four starts while posting a 1.97 GAA and .936 save percentage.
