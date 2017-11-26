Capitals' Braden Holtby: Records 13th victory

Holtby made 27 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

It was his 13th win of the season. He was cruising along until the third period when the Leafs turned up the heat to scald. Holtby allowed two goals, but then closed the fire door to seal the win. He's been the model of consistency this month -- it was the seventh time in his last 10 games that he allowed two or fewer goals.