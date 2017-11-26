Capitals' Braden Holtby: Records 13th victory
Holtby made 27 saves in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leafs.
It was his 13th win of the season. He was cruising along until the third period when the Leafs turned up the heat to scald. Holtby allowed two goals, but then closed the fire door to seal the win. He's been the model of consistency this month -- it was the seventh time in his last 10 games that he allowed two or fewer goals.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Saturday in Toronto•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shows good form in win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending goal Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Concedes four in defeat•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back with win Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...