Capitals' Braden Holtby: Remains day-to-day

Holtby is day-to-day with an upper-body injury, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby was a late scratch from the lineup for Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Jets after apparently sustaining an injury while working out with Capitals goalie coach Scott Murray during the morning skate. The fact that the Capitals have yet to recall a goalie from the minors suggests that the 29-year-old netminder is not expected to be out long and may be able to serve in a backup capacity for Friday's match against the Avalanche. The crease belongs to Pheonix Copley in the meantime, but all indications are that Holtby's absence will be brief. Check for further updates before game time on Friday.