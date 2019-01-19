Capitals' Braden Holtby: Return sullied by loss
Holtby, returning to the lineup after missing two games with an eye injury, turned aside 23 of 25 shots faced during Friday's 2-0 loss to the Islanders.
Holtby was solid in his first game back, including an excellent sequence late in the second period when he stoned Islanders winger Anders Lee on a breakaway chance to keep the score knotted at zero. The 29-year-old netminder should resume his usual workload moving forward, so make sure he's in your lineup regularly.
