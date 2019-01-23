Capitals' Braden Holtby: Right back in goal

Holtby will start in goal Wednesday evening, facing the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Holtby and the Capitals came up short in a thrilling 7-6 overtime loss to the Sharks on Tuesday, so it may come as a surprise that he's getting a chance to complete the back-to-back set. "It's an important game right here, last chance before the break," said head coach Todd Reirden in a report by Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post. "We wanted to get our best guy in there again. I think it'll be a signal to our team that we're doing everything we can to win this hockey game." Next up is a team that reportedly will counter with its own No. 1 netminder in Frederik Andersen. Toronto ranks fifth in the league in scoring at 3.50 goals per game.