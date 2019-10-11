Capitals' Braden Holtby: Roughed up for six goals
Holtby stopped 32 of 38 shots Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Predators.
The Capitals were unable to hold four different leads in this one, including a 4-2 cushion to start the third period. Holtby, 30, has now given up nine goals on 76 shots for an .882 save percentage through his first three starts this season. Holtby and the Capitals will head to Dallas on Saturday for a tilt with the Stars.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.