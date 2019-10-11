Capitals' Braden Holtby: Roughed up for six goals

Holtby stopped 32 of 38 shots Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Predators.

The Capitals were unable to hold four different leads in this one, including a 4-2 cushion to start the third period. Holtby, 30, has now given up nine goals on 76 shots for an .882 save percentage through his first three starts this season. Holtby and the Capitals will head to Dallas on Saturday for a tilt with the Stars.