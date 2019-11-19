Capitals' Braden Holtby: Runs winning streak to seven
Holtby stopped 32 pucks in Monday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Anaheim was unable to solve Holtby until getting to him twice in the game's final six-and-a-half minutes, but Holtby's seventh straight victory was well in hand by that point. He's given up more than two goals in a start just once in six November outings and has completely turned his season around after a rocky October (.888 save percentage). He'll take a 10-1-3 overall record into Wednesday's game against the Rangers, along with a 2.91 GAA and .906 save percentage.
