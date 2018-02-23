Capitals' Braden Holtby: Saddled with loss Thursday

Holtby turned aside 30 of 33 shots during Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Panthers.

Holtby had been marvelous through 59 minutes, but a redirect off Panthers center Vincent Trochek's blade during a power play in the final minute robbed him of a well-deserved win. The 28-year-old has had a sub-par season by his lofty standards in no small part to a pattern of third-period collapses by the skaters in front of him over the last few weeks. His pedigree and workload give him plenty of fantasy value across formats, and the defense corps should be buoyed by the addition of Michal Kempny and Jakub Jerabek, so a late-season turnaround is certainly possible.