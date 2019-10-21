Capitals' Braden Holtby: Season-high 41 saves
Holtby stopped 41 of 44 shots in Sunday's 5-3 win over Chicago.
Holtby was quite busy Sunday, making 32 saves at even strength while kicking out all nine shots he faced while the Capitals were shorthanded. He has put a brief four-game losing streak behind him with 67 saves on 72 shots (.931) over his last two starts and will get a chance to win a third straight Tuesday in Calgary.
