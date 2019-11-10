Play

Capitals' Braden Holtby: Second great game in three starts

Holtby made 30 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday.

One of the goals came on the power play. Holtby's individual stats haven't been great -- he went into the game with a .898 save percentage and 3.25 GAA. The Caps are steamrolling the competition, even with a few queasy performances from their top twinetender. Holtby has delivered two strong games in his last three starts, but we need to see more from him soon.

