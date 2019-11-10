Capitals' Braden Holtby: Second great game in three starts
Holtby made 30 saves in a 5-2 victory over the Golden Knights on Saturday.
One of the goals came on the power play. Holtby's individual stats haven't been great -- he went into the game with a .898 save percentage and 3.25 GAA. The Caps are steamrolling the competition, even with a few queasy performances from their top twinetender. Holtby has delivered two strong games in his last three starts, but we need to see more from him soon.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.