Capitals' Braden Holtby: Seeking third straight win in conference semifinals
Holtby took the ice Thursday morning in preparation for Game 4's roadshow against the Penguins, NHL.com reports.
Nineteen saves on 22 shots proved to be enough for Holtby to prevail over the Penguins in Game 3 on Tuesday, but he should continue to play confidently knowing that the Capitals have a 2-1 series advantage. Interestingly enough, the two-time defending champs have gone 1-3 at home in these playoffs, which is an interesting factor to consider upon choosing a playoff goalie in DFS settings.
