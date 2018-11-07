Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set for marquee matchup against Pens
Holtby is slated to take on the Penguins as a home starter Wednesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
All signs point to Holtby heading between the pipes since he reportedly went through his normal pre-start routine. The 29-year-old netminder has experienced his share of struggles against the Penguins, going 8-9-3 with a 3.10 GAA and .906 save percentage against them over 21 career contests. This, of course, includes the Oct. 4 matchup between the two teams, when Holtby allowed seven goals on 41 shots in Pittsburgh.
