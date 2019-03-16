Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set for marquee matchup

Holtby will command the crease Saturday against host Tampa Bay, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has won six of the past seven games with a sterling 1.99 GAA and .920 save percentage over that span. On Saturday, he'll be countered by Andrei Vasilevskiy, who is supported by the league's best offense and penalty kill.

More News
Our Latest Stories