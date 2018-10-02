Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set for opening night start

Holtby will guard the crease for Wednesday's home opener against the Bruins, JJ Regan of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It seemed likely that Holtby would get the call on the same night the Capitals unveil their championship banners, but with a vital road game against Pittsburgh the following night, there was a hint of uncertainty that is now officially dismissed. The 29-year-old netminder went 3-0-0 with a 2.60 GAA and .923 save percentage in three starts against the Bruins in 2017-18.