Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set for rematch against Lightning

Holtby will rock the road net against the Lightning on Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has a 9-4-3 record to go with a 2.97 GAA and .903 save percentage lifetime against the Lightning (18 games). He should be hungry for another crack at the league's most dominant team after a 23-save overtime-losing outing versus the Bolts at home 10 days ago.