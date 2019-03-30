Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set for rematch against Lightning
Holtby will rock the road net against the Lightning on Saturday, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby has a 9-4-3 record to go with a 2.97 GAA and .903 save percentage lifetime against the Lightning (18 games). He should be hungry for another crack at the league's most dominant team after a 23-save overtime-losing outing versus the Bolts at home 10 days ago.
