Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set to stop pucks in Buffalo

Holtby will gear up for a road start against the Sabres on Saturday.

Holtby will field shots from a Sabres team that often has trouble scoring in its own barn. Specifically, the Swords rank 20th in the league in goals per game (3.03) at KeyBank Center. While Holtby's maintained a robust .922 save percentage over eight games this month, the two appearances in which he faltered over that span qualify as dramatic five-goals-allowed faceplants. Nonetheless, we recommend starting Holtby as your No. 1 fantasy goalie based on his status as a defending Stanley Cup champion, four-time NHL-All Star and 2016's Vezina Trophy winner; those accolades weigh much more than his streaky play of late.