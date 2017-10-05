Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set to tend the twine Thursday
Holtby will get the start Thursday against the Senators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
No surprise as the Capitals' ace netminder will get the call on Opening Night. The defense in front of the Vezina Trophy-finalist is a little thinner than it was a season ago, but with a heavy workload and a terrific pedigree, the 28-year-old is a must-start every time he gets the nod.
