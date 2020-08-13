Holtby turned aside 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the islanders during Game 1 of their first-round series.

Staked to a 2-0 lead midway through the second period, Holtby couldn't make it stick. The netminder has a clean look at Jordan Eberle's shot late in the second but still whiffed on it for the Isles' first goal, then early in the third he left a juicy rebound for Anders Lee which tied the score. Holtby's rough night wasn't over -- after catching a lazy dump-in with the Caps on the power play, he cleared the puck into the corner expecting Alex Ovechkin to pick it up, only for Brock Nelson to swoop in and find Josh Bailey in the slot for what proved to be the game-winner. Holtby was coming off the worst statistical season of his career when the regular season was suspended, and he hasn't been a whole lot better in the playoffs, posting a .907 save percentage through four games. With Ilya Samsonov (undisclosed) out of action, however, Washington can only hope Holtby turns things around.