Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sharp against Sharks

Holtby turned aside 25 of 26 shots faced during Thursday's 5-1 road win against the Sharks.

Holtby has posted a 2.35 GAA and .926 save percentage behind a 3-2-1 record in his six starts since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old could be finding his form late in the season and garners a heavy start volume behind a potent (albeit streaky) offense, so keep playing him regularly down the stretch.