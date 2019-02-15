Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sharp against Sharks
Holtby turned aside 25 of 26 shots faced during Thursday's 5-1 road win against the Sharks.
Holtby has posted a 2.35 GAA and .926 save percentage behind a 3-2-1 record in his six starts since the All-Star break. The 29-year-old could be finding his form late in the season and garners a heavy start volume behind a potent (albeit streaky) offense, so keep playing him regularly down the stretch.
