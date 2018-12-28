Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sharp in win Thursday

Holtby turned aside 28 of 29 shots faced during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Holtby has been on fire since the start of November and improves to a 2.68 GAA and .914 save percentage behind a 14-8-2 record in 25 games. With Washington firing on all cylinders, the 29-year-old is once again a must-start every time he tends the twine.