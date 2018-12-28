Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sharp in win Thursday
Holtby turned aside 28 of 29 shots faced during Thursday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Holtby has been on fire since the start of November and improves to a 2.68 GAA and .914 save percentage behind a 14-8-2 record in 25 games. With Washington firing on all cylinders, the 29-year-old is once again a must-start every time he tends the twine.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Aggressive in latest win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Drawing home start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders two in losing effort•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Between pipes Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Struggles against power play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...