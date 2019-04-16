Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shelled in Game 3 loss
Holtby turned aside 40 of 45 shots faced during Monday's 5-0 loss in Game 3 against the Hurricanes.
Holtby was under siege all night as the Hurricanes put on a show and dominated puck possession for most of the game. The 29-year-old will fall to a 3.30 GAA and .902 save percentage behind a 2-1-0 record thus far in the playoffs and will need to be sharp if Washington is to get back into the win column in Thursday's Game 4.
