Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shelled in overtime loss Thursday

Holtby surrendered seven goals on 41 shots during Thursday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Holtby was at a disadvantage, having backstopped the Capitals to a 7-0 shutout win over the Bruins the night before. Although he looked much shakier than he did on Opening Night, the 29-year-old showed the flashes of brilliance that made him a Vezina Trophy contender in seasons past. With a heavy workload likely in store, Holtby could be in for a rebound campaign following a down year in 2017-18.