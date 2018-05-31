Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shines in Game 2

Holtby stopped 37 of 39 shots Wednesday, helping his team even the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 win over Vegas in Game 2.

After a rough Game 1, Holtby bounced back with an incredible effort in Game 2. Most of his praise came for his save in the final minutes to keep the Capitals in front, but he made several big plays to give his team a chance to win. His inconsistency can make him maddening to have on your squad, but when he's on, like he was Wednesday or in Game 6 and 7 of the Eastern finals, he's a valuable asset to have.