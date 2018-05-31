Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shines in Game 2
Holtby stopped 37 of 39 shots Wednesday, helping his team even the Stanley Cup Final with a 3-2 win over Vegas in Game 2.
After a rough Game 1, Holtby bounced back with an incredible effort in Game 2. Most of his praise came for his save in the final minutes to keep the Capitals in front, but he made several big plays to give his team a chance to win. His inconsistency can make him maddening to have on your squad, but when he's on, like he was Wednesday or in Game 6 and 7 of the Eastern finals, he's a valuable asset to have.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Inconsistent play concerning•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Let down defensively in Game 1•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Getting set for Game 1 against Vegas•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shuts down Lightning in Game 7•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 7•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Short-circuits Lightning in Game 6•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...