Capitals' Braden Holtby: Short-circuits Lightning in Game 6
Holtby stopped all 24 Tampa Bay shots in Game 6, keeping his team alive with a 3-0 victory on Monday night.
The Washington Post challenged Holtby to come up with his best in Game 6, and the netminder was stellar, making the most of the light workload created by his defense. For the first time in this series, the Capitals won not by overwhelming Andrei Vasilevskiy, but by denying the Lightning good opportunities at the net. If they can do it one more time, Holtby will make both fantasy owners and the nation's capital very happy on Wednesday.
