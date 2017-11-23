Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shows good form in win

Holtby stopped 29 out of 31 shots en route to a 5-2 win over the Senators on Wednesday.

Holtby held strong in the Washington net for his eighth win in his last 10 starts. The Saskatchewan native has been excellent in the wins over that period -- allowing two goals or fewer in all but one of them -- but has not been nearly as sharp in the losses. These bouts of inconsistency can be frustrating, but Holtby is still ultimately one of the most reliable keepers in the game.