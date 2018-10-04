Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shuts down Bruins in opener
Holtby made 25 saves to record the shutout in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Bruins.
The 29-year-old picked up right where he left off in the playoffs, and getting staked to a 2-0 lead before the game was two minutes old certainly helped him get comfortable in net. Holtby is expected to turn right around and start Thursday's game against the Pens as well, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports, so fantasy GMs with shares in the Caps goalie could see a very quick return on their investment.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Set for Opening Night start•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns aside 21 shots in Sunday win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding crease Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 31 saves in OT loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will play full 60 minutes Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders three goals in loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...