Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shuts down Bruins in opener

Holtby made 25 saves to record the shutout in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Bruins.

The 29-year-old picked up right where he left off in the playoffs, and getting staked to a 2-0 lead before the game was two minutes old certainly helped him get comfortable in net. Holtby is expected to turn right around and start Thursday's game against the Pens as well, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports, so fantasy GMs with shares in the Caps goalie could see a very quick return on their investment.