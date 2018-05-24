Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shuts down Lightning in Game 7
Holtby stopped all 29 shots he saw Wednesday, helping his team reach the Stanley Cup Finals with a 4-0 win over Tampa Bay.
Holtby was simply fantastic when his team needed him to be, and the Capitals' defense did its part by closing off the Lightning's shooting windows. Holtby now hasn't allowed a goal since 33 seconds into the second period of Game 5, and if he and the defense can keep this up, even Vegas' powerful offense will be hard-pressed to find scoring daylight.
