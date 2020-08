Holtby is expected to start Thursday's Game 5 matchup with the Islanders.

Holtby helped Washington avoid a sweep by stopping 24 of 26 shots in Game 4, just his second win of the postseason. In his seven playoff appearances, the netminder is sporting a 2.55 GAA and .909 save percentage. Holtby and the Caps will need to stay on top of their game the rest of the way in order to avoid being sent home.