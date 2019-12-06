Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start in Anaheim

Holtby is in line to start between the pipes in Friday's road game against Anaheim, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby has been on a roll recently, picking up three consecutive wins while posting a respectable .916 save percentage. The 30-year-old backstop will look to secure his 15th victory of the year in a road matchup with a Ducks club that's only averaging 2.87 goals per game at home this campaign, 25th in the NHL.