Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start Monday
Holtby is set to get the nod for Monday's Game 6 road clash with Carolina, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby is coming off a 30-save shutout performance in Game 5, but is on the road where he suffered his two losses in the series. As the visiting netminder, the veteran is sporting a 3.56 GAA and .899 save percentage, compared to 1.65 and .943 at home, respectively, and will need to step up his performance if he wants to avoid a taxing Game 7.
