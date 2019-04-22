Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start Monday

Holtby is set to get the nod for Monday's Game 6 road clash with Carolina, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby is coming off a 30-save shutout performance in Game 5, but is on the road where he suffered his two losses in the series. As the visiting netminder, the veteran is sporting a 3.56 GAA and .899 save percentage, compared to 1.65 and .943 at home, respectively, and will need to step up his performance if he wants to avoid a taxing Game 7.