Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start Tuesday
Holtby took the starter's net at Tuesday's game-day skate, an early inidcation he will likely get the nod against the Ducks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Holtby will look to build on a strong 27-save performance from Saturday that gave him his first win since Feb. 9. The 28-year-old netminder has had a dreadful 2018 to this point, with a 3.77 GAA and .889 save percentage en route to a 6-6-4 record over his last 16 starts. The former Vezina Trophy-winner will potentially face a stiff test on the road against a healthy Ducks squad, but should still be started in most formats when he is in the crease, as fantasy owners can only hope he has turned the corner in time for their own playoff runs.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Prevails in Stadium Series event•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Friday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yanked in Monday's loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: All signs point to him starting Monday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Saddled with loss Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...