Capitals' Braden Holtby: Slated to start Tuesday

Holtby took the starter's net at Tuesday's game-day skate, an early inidcation he will likely get the nod against the Ducks, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby will look to build on a strong 27-save performance from Saturday that gave him his first win since Feb. 9. The 28-year-old netminder has had a dreadful 2018 to this point, with a 3.77 GAA and .889 save percentage en route to a 6-6-4 record over his last 16 starts. The former Vezina Trophy-winner will potentially face a stiff test on the road against a healthy Ducks squad, but should still be started in most formats when he is in the crease, as fantasy owners can only hope he has turned the corner in time for their own playoff runs.