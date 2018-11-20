Capitals' Braden Holtby: Snags rare relief win
Holtby saved all 22 shots in Monday's 5-4 relief win over host Montreal.
Holtby stepped in for Pheonix Copley after the rookie permitted three unanswered goals early in the second period. Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reported early Monday morning that Holtby would start against the Blackhawks on Wednesday, so it will be interesting to see if those plans will change since he was put to work for 41:59 in the latest contest.
