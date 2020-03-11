Capitals' Braden Holtby: Snares start Thursday

Holtby will tend the home twine Thursday versus the Red Wings, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Holtby has taken control of the crease in his last two starts, allowing a combined four goals to the Sabres and Penguins in two tough road matchups. He should have a good shot to extend that success through at least Thursday's contest versus a Red Wings club averaging a league-low 1.94 goals per game on the road.