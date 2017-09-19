Play

Capitals' Braden Holtby: Solid in preseason debut

Holtby allowed one goal on 19 shots in Monday's 4-1 preseason loss to the Devils.

The Vezina finalist looked his usual elite self, but Holtby still got tagged with the loss. Washington's defense may be a little weaker than it was a season ago, but there's no question Holtby remains one of the top netminders in the league and should be one of the first goalies off the board in any format.

