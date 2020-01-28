Capitals' Braden Holtby: Solid in win over Habs
Holtby stopped 31 of 33 shots in a 4-2 win over Montreal on Monday.
For the first time in eight games, Holtby held an opponent to fewer than three goals, only conceding a pair of goals to the Canadiens. The victory was Holtby's 19th of the campaign and gives him an overall record in 2019-20 of 19-9-4. While his numbers aren't what we've come to expect from him, Holtby remains a solid option in goal whenever he's tabbed as Washington's starter.
