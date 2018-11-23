Capitals' Braden Holtby: Solid track record against Wings

Holtby will start in goal against the visiting Red Wings on Friday, NBC Sports Washington reports.

Holtby is in pursuit of his third straight win, but he'll have to cool off a Red Wings team that has won 10 of its past 12 games. The 2016 Vezina Trophy winner has a 9-2-2 record, 2.19 GAA and .920 save percentage over 13 career contests facing Detroit.