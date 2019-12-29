Capitals' Braden Holtby: Sputtering right now
Holtby made 25 saves in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Carolina. He allowed five goals.
Hmmmm... Holtby has gone 2-4 in his last six starts, dating back to Dec. 9. And he's allowed at least four goals in half of those games. Holtby is sputtering a bit right now, so rookie backup Ilya Samsonov could see more time in net until the starter settles his game.
