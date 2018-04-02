Capitals' Braden Holtby: Squaring off with St. Louis
Holtby will be the road starter Monday versus St. Louis, Mike Vogel of the Capitals' official site reports.
Holtby hasn't been at his best recently -- he's posted just a .872 save percentage and 3.94 GAA in his last 10 appearances -- and it's been reflected as Philipp Grubauer has been seeing the majority of starts in March, but with three days of rest Holtby should be fresh for the evening contest. In his previous start against St. Louis on Jan. 7, Holtby allowed just three goals on 34 shots, but with St. Louis just one point out of the Western wild card, the 28-year-old will need to be on his game to stifle Vladimir Tarasenko and Co.
