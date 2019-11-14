Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stands tall in fifth straight win
Holtby kicked out 30 of 31 shots in a 2-1 shootout win over Philadelphia on Wednesday.
That's now five wins in a row for Holtby, with three of them coming after regulation time. The 30-year-old was a little sluggish of out the gate to start the season, but has since righted the ship in winning eight of his last nine starts (8-1-0). He's lost only twice in regulation this season and now boasts a .938 save percentage during the month of November.
