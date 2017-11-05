Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stands tall, pulls out win Saturday
Holtby allowed two goals on 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Bruins.
The 28-year-old netminder stood on his head in the latter stages of the contest to give him his seventh win of the season. Fantasy owners are rightly unaccustomed to his 2.79 GAA and .919 save percentage, but Saturday showed Holtby is still one of the better goalies around and those stats should improve as Washington gets healthier and their young defense improves.
