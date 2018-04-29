Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stands tall with 32-save effort Sunday
Holtby turned aside 32 of 33 shots faced during Sunday's 4-1 win in Game 2 against the Penguins.
Holtby also picked up an assist on Jakub Vrana's power-play goal late in the first period, but his heroics in net were the difference maker for a Caps team desperate to draw even against their arch rivals before the series returns to Pittsburgh. The 28-year-old net minder has been excellent since starting in Game 3 of Round 1 against the Blue Jackets and can only hope that he will return to form the rest of the way and into the 2018-19 season.
